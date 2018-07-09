If there’s one thing you need to know about Papoose, it’s that you need to keep his wife Remy Ma’s name out of your mouth. 50 Cent learned that via Instagram, after flirtatiously commenting on the Bronx MC’s recent Instagram post.

“Damn Remy you lost mad weight, hey slim,” the musician and actor wrote. Just last week, Pap and Remy renewed their vows after 10 years of married bliss, and also announced they were expecting their first child together during the ceremony. Keeping this in mind, 50’s comment could be deemed disrepectful, despite likely being in jest.

The “Underrated” rapper clapped back at the Power star by bringing one of the mother of his children into the conversation.

“Damn, @DaphneJoy no wedding yet?” he wrote. “If @50Cent doesn’t marry you… I’ll introduce you to my homeboy. He’s more mature.”

50 hasn’t commented on the dig, as he’s likely too busy trolling, taking shots at Diddy and Revolt TV and selling his “Get The Strap” catchphrase.

In a photo and video announcing her pregnancy, Remy Ma detailed that she is four months along with Baby Mackie.

“I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way. sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now.”