“Generational cures are real. It looks like Seed of 6ix, nephews of DJ Paul, have inherited the talent and the under-the-influence creativity of their uncle. DJ Paul, who most recently crafted Drake’s “Talk Up,” has been grooming his nephew for a future in the music business.

Having already released their Juniors mixtape, the duo returns with a new single and video for “Pump Pump.” Over DJ Paul’s signature rock-infused production, Lil Infamous and Locodunit use a semi-rapid flow to rap about liquid cocaine. With their upcoming debut album, they plan to continue the family business.



“They can count on a lot of energy and a lot of bass. That Mafia sound that everybody loves and samples today, but with our own twist and flavor,” Locodunit told VIBE.

Watch the video above and stream Juniors below.

