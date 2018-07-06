When pill-popping, booty shaking and auto-tune becomes too much for the mind to bear, dig into the groovy Sleepy Dah, who lost his music virginity on New York City’s jazz scene.

Today (June 5), the tenor saxophonist premiered his autobiographical funky track and video for “Awbury Visions” featuring Jill Ryan.

With Asher Kai behind the camera lens, Sleepy, a.k.a. Dahi Divine, performs with his band while other scenes include the crew sitting in an old-school Ford while different landscapes change in the backdrop, making it appear as if they’re driving across the world.

Ryan commences the song’s intro, and croons the hook. Meanwhile, Divine recalls skipping school with his homies, losing comrades to the drug game, college life, among other topics.

“I wanted to write a song about my story in general. The reason it’s called “Awbury Visions” is because Awbury Arboretum is one of the first places where me and my homies started cutting class, smoking, taking girls to hang out, a lot of things,” Sleep said via e-mail. “It’s one of the first places where I realized what I was trying to do and who I wanted to be around. We talked about rapping and making music and beats. That’s when I realized that I wanted to be involved with hip-hop and be apart of the youth movement in music, as well as play jazz. Awbury Arboretum is a place where a lot of things happened for me and helped me manifest my vision. And, it was a great getaway for me, in the middle of uptown Philadelphia.”

Stream Divine’s Soulful Stoner and Soundsmith here, and watch the “Awbury Visions” above.