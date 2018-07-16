Detroit’s Tone Tone has been enjoying regional success as a budding MC. But now, the rookie wordsmith is looking to take his talents to new heights.

This week, Tone gave VIBE.com permission to premiere his Tory Lanez-assisted club-ready record “Give It To Ya.” Over the radio-friendly body-shaker, Tone and Tory run through the track with braggadocio rhymes about satisfying their respective women.

We briefly spoke with Tone Tone about linking with Tory, and Detroit’s reaction to his new record.

How’d you link with Tory Lanez?

His assistant, Plug It, and I went to his crib in Miami, and we recorded it right there on the spot. Tory is 100.

How has the city of Detroit reacted to the radio-friendly record–considering most of your music is street music?

This is what Detroit has been waiting on from me: a smash record. They’ve been supporting it heavy on radio stations and in clubs.

What, if any, upcoming projects are you working on?

Right Now I’m Taking It Step At A Time I’m Going Off The Energy I Want My Single To Pop First

Back in 2016, Tone released his DJ Drama-hosted Gangsta Grill mixtape 11627, which was spearheaded by singles “Gold Rolex” with Gucci Mane. Tone has also worked and toured with Akon.

Stream the Yung Shad-produced record below.

