It looks like Pusha T’s Daytona Tour won’t be going as planned.

Announced just last month, The Daytona Tour was originally penned to span over the course of five months, touching down in 24 different cities across the globe. In the last week, nine of the 19 scheduled U.S. tour dates have been confirmed as canceled by both Ticketmaster and numerous venues.

The removed dates include the cities of St. Louis, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Silver Spring, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, San Antonio and Dallas. All purchased tickets will be refunded.

Though Pusha’s team has not issued a comment since the cancellations began, as far as we know, the U.S. leg will still kickoff in Milwaukee Thursday, Aug. 2 before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 1. There has been no word on whether the European tour dates will remain.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the 8/14 Pusha T show at @FillmoreSS has been cancelled. No rescheduled date at this time. Refunds available at point of purchase. Pusha T is scheduled to perform at @BmoreSoundstage on 8/15 & tix for that show are available: https://t.co/oSnRI4vuqa — The Fillmore Silver Spring (@FillmoreSS) July 24, 2018

Show update: Due to unforeseen circumstances @Pusha_T – The Daytona Tour on August 9th has been cancelled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/035ijqI64g — Bogart’s (@BogartsShows) July 28, 2018

