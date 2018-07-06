The Drake and Pusha T feud may have come to an end, according to the artists, but friends and fans are not ready to let the drama go just yet. 50 Cent, in particular, is rehashing old wounds. In a new interview with Whoolywood Shuffle, the rapper declared Pusha T the winner in the feud.

According to Fif, Pusha T won the war after he revealed that Drake had a secret son in his diss track, “The Story of Adidon.” “Pusha T was dead in pocket on that because he offered information to the public before that they didn’t know that was real,” 50 stated, adding that Push’s diss ultimately affected the way that people heard Drizzy’s music.

“When that happens, they go, ‘Wait.’ They heard the line like, ‘That was true?’ People’s interest in Drake is what made the line so good. It became as important as he was to the actual culture at that point because these are true statements.”

While “The Story of Adidon” didn’t necessarily affect Drake’s album sales (his new project, Scorpion still went platinum within 24 hours of its release), it may have forced the OVO artist’s hand a little bit. After Pusha reportedly exposed him, Drake confirmed that he had fathered a son with Sophie Brussaux on various songs on the 25-track album, including “Emotionless” and “March 14.”

Watch 50 Cent’s full comments regarding the Pusha T and Drake feud around the 11-minute mark in the video above.