Pusha T will soon allow music lovers everywhere to vote yay or nay for their hip-hop songs on an upcoming app called heir. The G.O.O.D. Music head honcho partnered up with Silicon Valley entrepreneur Summer Watson on the announcement and new venture.

“We believe that when everyone eats, everyone wins,” describes the app’s site. “So, we’re building a product that will change how artists make money through fandom and collaboration.”

The app is now allowing early access for a select number of applicants. Approved users will be allowed to vote up or down on tracks. Users who thrive on choosing what’s popular by demand are eligible to win digital currency called a Crown. Yet if you vote negatively on a popular track from a burgeoning new artist you risk losing a Crown.

Heir is primarily designed to give fans access to music industry insiders and artists respectively. It allows the general public to have some sort of participation and stake at some of their favorite artists. It’s like having stock at a record label, where everyone has a say.

In a world filled with musical opinions, why not find out what yours is worth ? Sign up for @heir_hiphop now 👇🏿 https://t.co/lDrko0jLMr — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 12, 2018

Industry masterminds like Joey Arbagey, EVP A&R at Epic Records (Sony) and Steven Victor, EVP A&R at Def Jam are behind the new application’s advisory board.

Because of various artists and music executives like Dr.Dre, Jay Z, and Jimmy Iovine, hip-hop is increasingly entering the insular boardrooms of the tech industry and steadily infiltrating Silicon Valley.

Will you be voting for the next Crown?

