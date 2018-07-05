G.O.O.D. Music may be extending its reign past the summer. In a new interview with Beats 1 on July 5, Pusha T spoke about the label’s future plans and hinted at a joint tour.

When asked if a tour would be possible, Pusha suggested that he was optimistic and that the wheels had already been set in motion. “That’s what we’re trying to figure out right now, just how we’re gonna do it,” the President of G.O.O.D Music said.

While the “Santeria” artist is already gearing up to embark on a tour schedule of his own, he stated that the joint tour will be more of a group effort. “I’ve already booked a tour, but you know I definitely see us doing this as a collective for sure, and not even by my word, by Ye’s,” he added. “I already see it happening.”

If this idea actually becomes a reality, it could be one of the biggest tours of the year. The line-up will likely support the label’s recent album drops, including Pusha’s DAYTONA, Kanye West’s solo Ye album, the Kanye and Kid Cudi joint project, Kids See Ghosts, and Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E. In addition to the new projects, the tour also leaves room to invite a number of major artists to the stage, such as Nas – whom recently worked with Kanye on his Nasir album – Big Sean, 070 Shake, Desiigner, and more.

Stay tuned for more announcements regarding the potential G.O.O.D. Music Tour. In the meantime, check out Pusha T’s full interview in the video above.