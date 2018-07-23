Your favorite former drug dealer turned music executive is now a happily married man. Get into it.

Over the weekend, Pusha T married his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams at the Cavalier Hotel in his hometown of Virginia Beach. The wedding ceremony took place Saturday, July 21, which according to the bride has a significant meaning for the couple.

“For whatever reason, I see the number 721 almost every day in crazy places. On 7/21/16, Terrence had me believing he was in L.A. but popped up at our home in Bethesda [Maryland], Williams shared with Brides. He told me to meet him on our rooftop terrace. When I did, he was on one knee and asked me to marry him at 7:21 pm! I said yes!”

The rapper and Williams dated for more than a decade, and according to the G.O.O.D Music president, he knew she was the one from the moment their eyes met.

“I saw her from across the room at a Hell Hath No Fury album release party in her hometown of Norfolk, VA. The rest was history!” Push recalls.

“Fancy, but not uptight,” is how Williams described the atmosphere of the wedding and the reception. The 41-year-old rapper wore a cream-colored Dior tuxedo jacket with black bow tie and slacks. The bride wore a form-fitting Marchesa gown for the ceremony and changed into a Reem Acra dress for the reception.

Friend, collaborator and fellow Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams acted as the best man, while Push’s older brother (formerly of The Clipse) No Malice officiated the wedding. Kim and Kanye West along with Grimes were also in attendance.

At the reception, Pusha T and Fabolous reportedly performed for guests. According to Brides, the couple will spend their eight-day honeymooning in Greece.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. King Push.

