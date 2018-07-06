Kanye West boldly showed love for President Donald Trump by wearing the infamous Make America Great Again hat earlier this year, however, G.O.O.D. Music’s Vice President Pusha T equated the headwear to a Ku Klux Klan hood.

“The Make America Great Again hat is this generation’s Ku Klux hood,” King Push said during an interview with The Guardian. “When was America so great anyway? Name that time period?”

“We spoke about insensitivity, “Pusha added. “The actual messaging. Where I felt he went wrong. You can’t even paraphrase about situations and issues that are so personal to people. When it comes to death and real-life people and persecution and things where families have been divided, you have to be more careful.”

Pusha went on to discuss working with Kanye on Daytona, his third studio album.

“We were calling it therapy. “The goal was to recreate feelings,” Pusha said. “I dove into a bag of my favorite music: RZA, Scarface, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill. If it didn’t have this feeling, it didn’t make the album.”

On the record’s West-featured track “What Would Meek Do?,” Pusha referenced how wearing a Make American Great Again hat will protect him from police when driving.

Read the article in its entirety here.

READ MORE: 50 Cent Dubs Pusha T The Winner In Rap Feud With Drake