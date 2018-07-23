R. Kelly has been under a microscope since allegations of him leading a “sex cult” hit the news cycle back in Feb. 2017, but even the bad publicity hasn’t caused the controversial artist to shy away from the spotlight. Kelly most recently dropped a 19-minute single called “I Admit” on Monday (July 23), in which he addresses a handful of his “sins.”

The insanely long track seems to address a variety of allegations and stories that have been published about Kelly over the course of his lengthy career. On the second verse, the singer confesses that he has trouble reading and was unable to read the words on the teleprompter at the Grammys one year. He later reveals he was diagnosed with dyslexia, which aided in his inability to read.

“I admit I can’t spell for shit I admit that all I hear is hits (ohh) / I admit that I couldn’t read the teleprompter when the Grammy’s asked me to present.”

Further along in the song, Kellz gets to the meat of the discussion. In addition to admitting that he has multiple girlfriends, he specifically addresses the “sex cult” allegations.

“What’s the definition of a cult?/ What’s the definition of a sex slave? / Go to the dictionary, look it up / Let me know I’ll be here waiting,” he sing.”Say I’m abusing these women. What the f**k? That’s some absurd shit. They brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk that s**t sounds silly.”

Kelly also calls out Jim Derogatis, the journalist who published the first expose feature on the alleged sex cult for Buzzfeed in 2017.

“To Jim DeRogatis, whatever your name is (whatever your name is) / You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years (25 whole years, yeah) / Writin’ the same stories over and over against (stories, stories, yeah)

Off my name, you done went and made yourself a career (a whole career) / But guess what? I pray for you and family, and all my other enemies (prayed for you, enemies).”

As previously mentioned, R. Kelly has been accused of some heinous acts, including holding young women captive in his homes in Chicago and Atlanta. A number of women who claim to be past “captives,” have shared stories of his alleged abuse and manipulation. In response to various reports, Spotify reportedly removed Kelly’s music from its playlists and Twitter users launched the hashtag #MuteRKelly.

“I Admit” also goes into depth about the singer’s sex life, Spotify, and more. If you have some time, listen to the 19-minute single below.

