R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Responds To 19-Minute “I Admit” With A Remix
R. Kelly attempted to air his dirty laundry early Monday morning (July 23) with the release of his 19-minute single “I Admit.” On the track, the controversial singer/songwriter took his time to address the longstanding allegations that have been made against him throughout the course of his career. Along with dismissing claims of pedophilia and sexual abuse, Kelly even went as far as to claim that the activities he has taken ownership of are all mother-approved. Bold.
Kelly explicitly addressed his late mother, Joanne Kelly, multiple times in the song–beginning with her initial disappointment in him before eventually leading to her enduring support.
“I admit I had my mama cryin’ over me/
[…] Listen to heaven, just stay on my grind, and that’s 24/7 (yeah)
And I know my mama Joanne is smiling down on me.
[…] Mama, Joanne, is watching (no, no, no)
She must be turning over in her grave (yeah)”
After taking the time to listen to the confession, R. Kelly’s ex-wife, Drea Kelly, had a few things to add to the track, because Kelly was still evidently keeping some of his worst skeletons in the closet. The multi-talented woman posted her adaptation of “I Admit” on Instagram Tuesday (July 24), mostly clarifying the truth behind the singer’s admission while also acknowledging Joanne.
Drea Kelly was married to the singer for 12 years before filing for divorce in 2009. The two have three children together.
Read the lyrics to Drea’s entire remix below.
THE REMIX: Admit it Admit it Admit it Your mama IS watching over you And rolling over in her grave because of the ABUSIVE things you do You say she's looking down from heaven So there's nothing she didn't see Which means she saw you BEAT me from heaven and neglect her grand babies……Admit it Admit it Admit it Your children you don't see Because you treat them like your fans And not your flesh and blood, please Being a dead beat dad is a conscious choice You could face time w them EVERYDAY they'd SEE your face and HEAR your voice,so….. Admit it Admit it Admit it Then go get some professional help Own the pain that you've inflicted on others' All by yourself Even though you can't read or write it didn't stop you from making hit songs But you don't have to read or write to know Domestic Violence is wrong, so…. Admit it Admit it Admit it Your past is not is an excuse Just because you were abused doesn't mean you get to ABUSE….. Admit it Admit it Admit it Cause the TRUTH will set you free Nothing good is gonna come to you UNTIL YOU DO RIGHT BY ME.