Rachel Dolezal has been booked and released from jail stemming from charges of welfare fraud. According to USA Today, the former NAACP chapter president infamous for pretending to be black, reported to the Spokane County Jail per judge’s orders on Monday (Jul. 2) to take a booking photo and fingerprints.

“She is charged with first degree theft by welfare fraud, making false verification and second degree perjury,” reports the site. “She pleaded not guilty.” Dolezal could face up to 15 years in prison if she is found guilty of illegal receiving thousands of dollars in welfare/public assistance.

Court documents read that she received public assistance for two years when she was not entitled to it. Documents also reveal that she received over $8,500 in food assistance and $100 in child care assistance.

Dolezal’s 2016 book “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World” placed doubt that the controversial figure was making less that $500 a month.

“An investigation found Dolezal deposited about $83,924 into her bank account in several monthly installments between August 2015 and September 2017,” the site reads. “She did not report this money to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.”