An industrial studio space in Los Angeles was the hot spot for lyrical legend Reggie “Redman” Noble’s newest video for his latest high-octane single, “YA!” On the latest single, Redman is back in his barbarian mode, spitting lines of fire: “Red back again like Ya! Y’all know the deal/It’s not a joke when my boys take the Key and Peele…”

Red’s energetic flow stays steady as the manic hardcore drums, supplied by rising hit-making producers Mike and Keys, support his oratory onslaught. With such a strong first single, the automatic question is when does the new album drop?

“The album Muddy Waters 2 doesn’t have a release date for the reason [that] it’s not finished yet,” he states plainly to VIBE while on set. “I’m a perfectionist. What can I say? But, I can promise you the texture and sonics on the album will bring you back to that ’90s feel we all miss!”

The visual—co-directed by Redman and Andrew Listermann of Riveting Entertainment—also carries a grittiness from that classic ’90s era where the energy is felt from his performance. There is a scene when the women are sheened with sweat and dancing hard. While on set, Redman was in heaven. Hot is more of a direct detail as it was sweaty “as a motherfu**a” as one of the extras explained to VIBE. To witness their push to get the rocking right in that heat was astounding. And that group shot of the dudes (aka real Red fans who waited hours for that moment) was taken in a cement vault. As no air flowed, only Red and their hyper hype-ness carried the visual.

It’s clear Red knows how to have a good time while working: “The ‘YA!’ video shoot was absolutely amazing! From my experience shooting movies…comfortability, respect for others and great attitudes from everyone on set is key!” the veteran explains. “This brings great execution to your project. That’s what the Riveting Team brings. Everyone had fun work on the video.”

Get ready for that boom-bap from way back that feels brand new and watch “YA!” above as Redman blows ya mind one more time!

CREDIT: Courtesy of Riveting Entertainment

