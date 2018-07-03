Remy Ma and Papoose are celebrating 10 years of wedded bliss. The rapper couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony with family and friends to not only rejoice in their happy union but to announce that they are expecting a child.

In a stunning recap video of their wedding vow renewal ceremony, which was shared by the “Melanin Magic” MC on Instagram, the couple was all smiles when making the life-changing announcement.

“We also wanted all our family here when we told you guys,” said Remy, while Pap moves in closer to touch his wife’s stomach. “We’re having a baby!” he grins, while the wedding attendees cheered on. According to hashtags used in the caption of the photos Remy shared, she is 16 weeks (four months) along in her pregnancy.

“I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year,” she wrote. “We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way. sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now.”

Remy has a son from a previous relationship, and Pap has a daughter. This will be the couple’s first child together.

Congrats on the vow renewal and the bundle of joy!

