Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis is expected to leave the hospital today (July 29) after “resting comfortably” after falling ill on a plane.

Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News (WSB-TV) reported the 79-year-old was hospitalized after a health scare on a plane landing in the city. Rep. Lewis was expected to speak at an event but was taken to a local hospital. A statement from his office confirmed remained overnight for a “routine observation.”

As one of the most active politicians for the movement, Lewis was one of the original Freedom Fighters and marched with the late Dr. Martin Luther King during the Civil Rights Movement. Lewis took office in 1986 for the role of representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District. He’s been given the nickname, the “Conscience of the Congress.”

He’s been awarded numerous times for his life’s work but received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama in 2011.