Trayvon Martin’s short life, tragic death and the subsequent social movement and conversation that was birthed will be highlighted in a six-part Paramount Network docu-series titled Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.

Set to premiere July 30, Trayvon’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin give first-hand accounts on raising their son, and the day they learned he’d been profiled, shot and killed by self-appointed neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman. Zimmerman’s arrest, which happened some six weeks after the murder, and acquittal are all examined.

On February 26, 2012, while spending time with his father in central Florida, Trayvon went to a local 7-Eleven wearing a dark hoodie and sneakers to purchase some Skittles and ice tea. While walking back home he encountered Zimmerman and a fight ensued with Zimmerman firing one shot in the 17-year-old’s chest.

“It took my son being shot down to make me stand up,” Sybrina said.

Executive-produced by Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, the unscripted series features interviews from famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Carmelo Anthony as well never before seen surveillance footage from Zimmerman’s arrest.

Watch the powerful trailer for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story below.

