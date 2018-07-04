Roma Khanna, CEO of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ network Revolt, is being accused of racism by former staffers. According to Page Six, there were claims that Khanna said she was “intimidated” by black women, and that she made questionable comments regarding prison reform. But after an internal investigation, Combs is standing by Khanna.

In a letter sent to Revolt’s board, a former employee alleged Khanna of saying, “Maybe the conversation isn’t about prison reform, maybe it’s about how to stay out of jail, black boy,'” during a conversation regarding the possibility of Meek Mill hosting a talk on prison reform for the 2018 Revolt Music Conference.

“In my own discomfort, I spoke up, saying that her comment was not only insulting but would also be disrespectful to Meek as he’s not a ‘boy,'” wrote the former staffer. “She then proceeded to propose…‘Maybe that’s it, Maybe it’s a conversation on how not to be black.’ ” Additionally, the letter alleges that “99 percent” of Revolt’s recent round of layoffs were African-American.

Diddy is standing by his network’s CEO, stating, “This story is inaccurate. We are a black-owned and -operated network and we have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind. Revolt is led by a woman of color who is expected to uphold the same standards that I hold for all of my companies.”

He also said in a statement that after an extensive review into the claims made, Khanna will remain the CEO of his company.