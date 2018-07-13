Earlier this week, Dave East and Rick Ross joined forces on “Fresh Prince of Belaire.” Today (July 13), the song gets a brand new visual.

Here, the Harlem and Dade Country rappers pay homage to Will Smith and Quincy Jones sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, despite the song being about the alcohol beverage Luc Belaire. East and Rozay mob through colorful scenes showing off their bottles and hanging with alluring women.

Produced by Dreamchasers signee Papamitrou, the rappers boast about popping bottles and guns.

“Black bottles, pop ‘em at your funeral Dirty ni**a with clean money, this shit is beautiful/Gold bottles, pop ‘em like it’s ’96/You never seen a brick, I pray to God my team gets rich,” raps Dave East.

Rozay and East also joined forces in 2016 on the teary-eyed, “2 Late.” East’s last mixtape, Paranoia 2 (released in 2017) features cameos from T.I., Tory Lanez, Lloyd Banks, and others. Ross’ Rather You Than Me also dropped in 2017. Watch the video above.

