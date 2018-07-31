Rihanna is heading into quarter four with yet another lead on her competition. The 30-year-old influencer was announced as British Vogue’s cover star for the magazine’s September issue. The “Diamonds” singer will kick-off 400 pages of fashion spreads, features and more in the publication’s “Big Fashion Issue” once it hits stores next month (Aug. 3).

This occasion also marks the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful’s first September production since he was hired in 2017. The fashion game-changer said he “always knew it had to be Rihanna” to grace this coveted issue. “A fearless music-industry icon and businesswoman, when it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her,” Enninful wrote. “No matter how haute the styling goes, or experimental the mood, you never lose her in the imagery.”

The cover announcement arrives weeks after Rihanna’s name was attached to headlines of a reggae album. In a previous cover story for Vogue, journalist Chioma Nnadi said the “Man Down” singer was working with famed producer Supa Dups (Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul, Collie Buddz). In a more recent Rolling Stone feature, a source said Rihanna has 500 songs that she has to sift through with her team before becoming acquainted with 10 solid tracks.

“They’ve been having writing camps and trying to keep them quiet for almost a year and a half now,” the source said. “I’ve been flying to Miami, flying to L.A., cutting records nonstop for this project.”

Check out Rihanna’s British Vogue cover photos below.

Sept issue of @britishvogue on newsstands Aug 3.

Styled by @edward_enninful

Shot by Nick Knight

Wearing @prada @savagexfenty

Hair by @yusefhairnyc

Make-up by Isamaya French using @fentybeauty

Floral artistry by @azumamakoto

Nails by @jennylongworth

Set design by Andrew Tomlinson pic.twitter.com/9oFefoRHWy — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 31, 2018

SEPTEMBER ISSUE!!! @britishvogue

I’m so honored to be on the cover of your first September issue with British Vogue @edward_enninful Thank you for considering me! pic.twitter.com/ur3UlWoIXf — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 31, 2018

September issue @britishvogue .

I finally got to work with Nick Knight for the first time! Legend. @edward_enninful get yours on Aug. 3 pic.twitter.com/aW2dACru93 — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 31, 2018

READ MORE: Rihanna’s Upcoming Dancehall Album Raises Concern Amongst Producers