After raking in digital and physical currency for her Fenty Beauty products, Rihanna will now convert 100 percent of revenue to charitable funds following the sale of a new special edition item. On Tuesday morning (July 24), the recording artist announced a new version of her highly-coveted “Killawatt Highlighter” that will benefit her non-profit organization, Clara Lionel Foundation.

In a tweet that’s amassed over 2,500 retweets, the 30-year-old star shared that each purchase of the #DIAMONDBALLOUT highlighter will “support education, health & emergency programs worldwide” as well as its release date of August 1.

The new product coincides with Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball Gala (Sept. 13) which raises money and awareness for global issues. In a statement issued to ELLE, Rihanna revealed that the highlighter will help bring out your inner sunshine since consumers will be “supporting children and other people in need all around the world.”

I’m so excited to announce this special edition @claralionelfdn x @fentybeauty #DIAMONDBALLOUT #Killawatt Highlighter. 💯% of sales goes to #CLF to support education, health & emergency programs worldwide! Get yours exclusively at https://t.co/usXika7iOM on AUG 1st!! 💎 pic.twitter.com/bJbnnVJJEm — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 24, 2018

Six years ago, Rihanna established the Clara Lionel Foundation. The organization was inspired by her grandparents and aimed to provide adequate resources like education, water and other capital for the globe’s most underserved people.

In a previous video detailing CLF’s mission, the “Stay” singer stressed the importance of her charity and how the unknown encounters of tomorrow can flip your life upside down. “It’s as simple as this: one day, you could be the one in need,” she said. “Your kids, your kids’ kids, your loved ones, nobody is exempt from disease and poverty. You just never know. But we will fight for you the same way.”

READ MORE: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Makes Monetary Waves In Saudi Arabia