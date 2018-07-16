A longtime collaborator of R&B musician Sade revealed that a new album from the songbird is reportedly in the works.

In an interview with Rated R&B, musician Stuart Matthewman detailed that Sade is working on new, original music for her first album since the beginning of the decade.

“Matthewman says Sade and their creative team currently have ‘a bunch of songs,’ that eager fans will hear once they’re satisfied with the final product,” writes the site. “When we’re happy, then we’ll let everyone else hear it,” Matthewman reportedly said.

The British musician said that Sade’s label, Epic, understands her commitment to artistry, and they are not pressuring her to release the album anytime soon.

“[Sade’s] not interested in the fame or any of that [other] stuff,” he said. “She likes to put out art. So when it’s ready, it will come out.” Earlier this year, Sade released the song “Flower of the Universe,” which appeared on the soundtrack for the film A Wrinkle In Time.

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess,” wrote the film’s director Ava DuVernay on Twitter about the musician’s song on the soundtrack.

Sade’s last album was 2010’s Soldier of Love.