Salma Hayek is joining forces with Netflix to develop Monarca, a new international series about wealthy Mexican families inside a corrupt world, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The new series will reportedly begin production this fall, and premiere globally in 2019. It’s being produced by Hayek’s company Ventanarosa, in addition to Lemon Studios and Stearns Castle. Monarca is centered around a multi-generational family drama of rich tequila-business owners amid corruption and scandal. The program will feature actors like Irene Azuela and Juan Manuel Bernal.

Hayek hopes Monarca will showcase Mexican culture in a different light, and show audiences a side they’ve never seen. “I’m extremely excited to partner with Netflix, and to be working with amazing Mexican talent in front of and behind the camera,” Hayek said. “We are proud to show Mexico as a vibrant, sophisticated and culturally rich nation fighting to control its own destiny.”

“This is the definition of a passion project for me,” added showrunner Diego Gutierrez. “Having been born and raised in Mexico, I’m humbled to have the opportunity to tell this story with Netflix and the incredibly talented team of people we’re assembling, both in the U.S. and Mexico.”

Are you excited for Monarca?

READ MORE: Miguel And Natalia Lafourcade Perform “Remember Me” From ‘Coco’ Soundtrack At Oscars 2018