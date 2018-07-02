With a career spanning longer than three decades, Scarface is one of best MCs in the game. Now, the South Park, Houston native is being honored by his hometown with Scarface Day.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Councilman Dwight Boykins declared June 26 as Scarface Day. The rapper born Brad Jordan was joined in a ceremony by his mother, members of the NAACP, as well as city council.

“You know me as Scarface, but now you get the opportunity to meet Brad Jordan,” the Geto Boys cofounder said. “I’ve done a lot of music, you know. I’ve done a lot of speaking of social … words that take place in our community. That Scarface has turned into Brad Jordan. I really want to let y’all know that I’m getting ready to make a super impact in the community because that’s the most important thing to me right now.

“That’s my passion. To make sure everybody is treated equally,” he continued. “To make sure we get equal justice. To make sure that everybody is on the same level playing field.”

In related Houston news, Trae tha Truth was honored with Key to the City of Houston in December. And in February, Travi$ Scott was given the key to Missouri City, Texas.