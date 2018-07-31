After years and years of waiting to hear what Dr. Dre has to say on Detox, his longtime producer Scott Storch shared an interesting update on the project’s status.

At the beginning of a 23-minute conversation on Power 106’s “The Cruz Show,” the beatsmith said Detox is still a real thing.

“I think it’s going to happen, man. Matter of fact, I know that it’s going to happen,” he revealed. Although he didn’t speak on a concrete timeline for the album’s alleged release, Storch reassured listeners, around the 2:10 mark, that there’s more from Dr. Dre “to come…that’s for sure.”

Since 2002, Dr. Dre has been rumored to be working on Detox with a handful of hip-hop’s aficionados like Eminem, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne, and most recently Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. Detox was to serve as the follow-up to his second album 2001. According to Rolling Stone, even Denzel Washington was going to narrate the mysterious soundscape.

From there, Dr. Dre’s planning began to lose its luster when he shared that he reconfigured his focus on establishing his Aftermath label’s artists. He also mentioned that instrumentals that were tailored for Detox ended up on 50 Cent’s platinum-selling debut, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

To circle back to Storch, who produced 1999’s “Still D.R.E.” for the N.W.A member, he said in a 2004 MTV News interview that Detox would be herald as rap’s “most advanced” album that fans would “ever have a chance to listen to.” Only time will tell what’s in store since 2011 was once the rumored year of Detox’s release.

