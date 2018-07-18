Scott Storch hasn’t been totally M.I.A. He’s been working. Today (July 17), the famed producer teamed with Vevo to release Still Storch, an original film about the legendary beatsmith.

Running 19 minutes, the film looks at Stroch’s early beginnings working alongside Questlove from The Roots to producing hits for Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Chris Brown and many others.

Still Storch also tells the harrowing story–in his own words– of his drug addiction, and how fame combined with addiction led him the run through his massive fortune.

Scott Storch has given the culture numerous hits such as “Candy Shop” (50 Cent) “Cry Me a River” (Justin Timberlake), “Lean Back” (Fat Joe), “Baby Boy” (Beyonce), and many others. But due to extravagant spending and a cocaine addiction, the super producer filed for bankruptcy in 2009, after reportedly blowing through $30 million in three years.

Watch the Rollo Jackson-directed documentary above.

