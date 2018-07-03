A second witness has come forward and recanted their statement against New Orleans rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller. In 2009, Miller was convinced and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas who was shot and killed outside of the now closed Platinum Club.

According to The Times Picayune, Darnell Jordan testified in both trials against Miller stating he was responsible for the teen’s murder. However, Jordan has since admitted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office “tricked him” into pinning the crime on Miller.

“I am certain that Corey Miller did not shoot Steve Thomas,” Jordan, 36, said in a hand-written letter filed with the 24th Judicial District Court Monday (July 2).

Kenneth Jordan, the other witness during the trial also signed a affidavit renouncing his original statement. Jordan who has no relation to Darnell Jordan, accused the same sheriff’s office of pressuring him to blame Miller. If he didn’t cooperate they threatened to add more criminal charges against him in another matter.

Miller’s attorney Paul Baker is now working to get a retrial.

“Mr. Miller is indeed innocent of the murder for which he has been convicted, and it is high time that this illegal conviction and sentence be reversed and vacated,” Barker wrote.

On Aug. 11, 2009, Miller was convicted and has been serving his sentence inside the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.