Serena Williams refuses to slow down. After her recent win against Julia Goerges in the 2018 Wimbledon semi-finals today (July 12), Williams is set to head to the Grand Slam singles final for the 30th time in her career. The sports behemoth is as dedicated to her craft as ever, and her latest accomplishment on the tennis court proves it. Victory comes frequently for Williams, but this W is a milestone; it marks the 30th time she’ll be entering the finals.

A post-game interview after today’s game shows how hungry, and grateful, she still is to be competing at this level. “It’s not inevitable for me to be playing like this,” she said. “I had multiple surgeries and nearly didn’t make it when I gave birth. I’m enjoying every moment.”

The proud mama will face off with Angelique Kerber on Saturday, July 14. If Williams takes home the lucrative Wimbledon win, then it will be her 24th major Grand Slam singles title. Best of luck, Serena.

