Serena Williams is fed up. The tennis champ hopped on Twitter Tuesday evening (July 24) to call out the tennis industry of discriminating against her by conducting more “random” drug tests than any other athlete in the sport.

“It’s that time of day to get ‘randomly’ drug tested and only test Serena,” she vented online. “Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean.”

She added: “But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited.”

It’s no surprise Williams has endured discrimination in the sports universe. The athlete has often been ridiculed and criticized for her muscular figure. Some critics have even gone so far as to suggest Williams was not a woman.

Despite the harsh criticism and inherent racism, Williams has prevailed. She has won 23 Grand Slam championships drug-free, solidifying her as the “Greatest Athlete of All Time.” She recently came in second at the 2018 Wimbledon.

Check out Serena Williams’ tweets regarding discrimination in tennis below.

