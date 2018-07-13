Over a year after they were reunited, Kamiyah Mobley and her birth mother are struggling to maintain a solid relationship. In an emotional interview marking the 20 years since her daughter was kidnapped from a Florida hospital and subsequently raised by her abductor, Shanara Mobley, tearfully revealed that she and Kamiyah are no longer on speaking terms.

“I still lost, it’s not a wining situation,” Mobley told the Florida-Times Union. “I don’t have a relationship with my child right now at this moment, so what did I gain? Nothing. Honestly, I wish sometimes she would [have] never [come] back.”

Mobley was 16 years old when she gave birth to Kamiyah, on July 10, 1998. The baby was taken hours later by Gloria Williams, a woman posing as a nurse. Williams would later admit to the abduction. Her apparent motive was that she suffered a miscarriage a week before the abduction.

Kamiyah was raised by Williams in South Carolina, under the name, Alexis Manigo, which she still goes by today. For the majority of her life, Kamiyah believed that Williams was her mother.

Now 20 years old, Kamiyah was reunited with her her birth parents last year, after a series of tips helped police find her. Williams was arrested on kidnapping charges and sentenced to 18 years in prison last month.

But Kamiyah’s refusal to end her relationship with Williams, whom she still regards as her mother, has been an issue for her parents.

According to Mobley, reuniting with Kamiyah has “taken a toll” on her and her children, particularly her teenager daughter who has defended her against negative comments online. “This is what Gloria and Kamiyah brought upon my children,” Mobley said before directing her anger at Williams.

“This woman made a mockery of my life when she took my baby,” she said. “Not only did you did you make a mockery when you brought my baby back, but you let her help you make a mockery of my life.”

Check above for video of Mobley’s interview.