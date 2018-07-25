Shiggy is looking to secure the bag now that his #InMyFeelingsChallenge has turned a profit for Drake.

The funnyman posted a video to Instagram Wednesday (July 25) “confronting” Drizzy about collecting coins for the Scorpion single, “In My Feelings.” Shiggy previously shared with The Breakfast Club how his dance and challenge were purely an appreciation for the song, but given its popularity, many believe the IG personality should be paid for taking the track to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Playing along, Drake comes up with fifty-eleven reasons as to why he can’t cough up the dough. “When I called Universal, they said it’s international since it’s from Canada to New York so it’s on the way. I don’t know if you know what happens when you send out a wire, it’s basically like 7 to 10 days,” he said.

“You either gotta give me the $250,000+ ASAP or you gotta let that rumor go away, ’cause I didn’t get it yet,” Shiggy replies with a serious face in between laughs from Drake.

Shiggy’s stock has risen since the viral dance challenge hit the web. A number of celebrities latched on to the challenge like Ciara, Lala Anthony, Will Smith, Sterling K. Brown, Kevin Hart, James Harden and Odell Beckham Jr.

Check out Shiggy’s encounter with the OVO Sound co-founder below.

READ MORE: #DoTheShiggy: 10 Best Drake-Inspired Dance Challenge Videos

READ MORE: Drake Personally Thanks Shiggy For Helping Get “In My Feelings” To No. 1