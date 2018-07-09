Smino stepped back into the mix with 4spot, a two-track set. The songs are “coupe se yern” and “in my chillin,” an unofficial remix to Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

A drummer since childhood, Smino played in his church band before jumping into the rap game. He came into hip-hop as one-half of the St. Louis duo YDOC (“Young Dumb and Outta Control”). The talented artist then released a solo mixtape, SMEEZY DOT COM.

After graduating high school, the St. Louis native moved to Chicago to attend Columbia College. While in Chi-City, he formed the music collective Zero Fatigue, and released his first official EP, S!Ck S!Ck S!Ck, which was followed by Blkjuptr EP.

Smino released his debut album Blkswn in 2017, which was spearheaded by “Blkoscars” and “Father Son, Holy Smoke”

4sport follows “New Coupe Who Dis,” featuring Mick Jenkins, and “Peacans” with Terrance Martin.

Stream the pair of songs below.

