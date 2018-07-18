It’s been one day since Destiny’s Child star, Michelle Williams, announced that she has indefinitely checked herself into a mental health facility.

Though the 37-year-old has previously disclosed that she has been battling mental health issues since she age 13, this is she has admittedly sought professional help.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote in a message to her followers. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthier professionals.”

Following the announcement, friends, family and fans swarmed Williams with well wishes on twitter and IG alike.

Among the innumerable messages are comments from Tina Knowles, Solange Knowles, LaTavia Roberson, William’s fiancé (@chadjohnson77) and others.

In addition to the various comments, Missy Elliot also took to twitter to send Williams and other sufferers her love and support.

I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this & many trying to deal with it alone😔Please No jokes this is REAL & as human beings let’s keep the ones who are openly dealing with it uplifted & be encouraging to them! Love u @RealMichelleW❤️ https://t.co/XJEIPkbovf — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2018

When a fan responded to the tweet, confirming the grim realities of the situation, Elliott offered her two cents one last time.

“I’m glad people are making it ok to talk about because It’s so many out here dealing with it and have been embarrassed to admit they going through it” she added to the thread.