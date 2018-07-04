Stacey Dash’s film career has taken a backseat to her political one, but the two will come together now that the conservative pundit will star in the pro-life feature movie, Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday (July 3), The Hollywood Reporter spoke to actor and director Nick Loeb about the project and the roadblocks he’s faced along the way. The film will tackle the vantage point of the those opposed to the 1973 landmark case where the Supreme Court ruled for a woman’s right to an abortion.

Dash will play the role of Mildred Jefferson, the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School and former president of National Right to Life.

The film is also being executively produced by Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She and a few other “controversial people” will make cameos in the film.

In addition to Dash, other conservative actors starring in the project include Jon Voight, Robert Davi, Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider, Steve Guttenberg, William Forsythe, Wade Williams and Richard Portnow.

Due to its intent to be a pro-life film, Loeb says other actors and crew members have quit. They’ve also had difficulty shooting on locations in New Orleans and his alma matter Louisana State University.

“We had to replace three local actors, including one who was to play Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe), even after she begged for the role.”

Another director, who is a woman, also dropped out of the film. While shooting on location in Washington D.C., the location manager also resigned from her position.

“I have been doing research on the movie trying to figure out who is producing and what the gist of the story is, and I finally found it, and so I am withdrawing from this project,” the email read. “I am a staunch pro-abortion feminist activist, and I will not be party to such horrible propaganda.”

Loeb says he’s still prepared to make the film on his terms. The project is set to conclude filming later this month. Many may remember Loeb from his previous relationship with actress Sofia Vergara. After their breakup, he sought custody of her frozen embryos.

“I have my own pro-life issue going on with my fight over embryos, but no one has really told the whole truth about Roe v. Wade in a film,” he said. “When I delved into this, I discovered conspiracy theories, fake news, made-up statistics and a whole lot of people involved who switched their positions from pro-choice to pro-life, including Norma.”

Dash has not mentioned her role in the film to the public.

READ MORE: Stacey Dash Says Damon Dash Is Using Her To “Advertise His Movie”