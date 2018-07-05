Steph and Ayesha Curry have welcomed their first son and third child into the world! The happy couple—who have been married since 2011 and have had the blessing of raising two beautiful girls, two-year-old Ryan Carson and five-year-old Riley—took a few days to announce their newborn son, Canon W. Jack Curry.

The couple announced in February that they were expecting a 3rd addition. Although Canon arrived unexpectedly, their baby boy is healthy and cute as ever.

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us,” wrote Ayesha in an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 4). “Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5! @stephencurry30 #mynewman by this mama of 3! “

Congratulations to the Curry family!

