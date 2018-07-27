Michigan’s own sultry songbird and YouTube sensation Queen Naija has finally released her long-awaited debut offering, her self-titled EP.’

“Even when I was really little, I knew that music was what I wanted to do with my life,” Queen Naija said after announcing the EP earlier this month. “I didn’t know when or how it was going to happen, but I always knew it was my purpose. More than anything I want my music to be heartfelt – true, heartfelt soul and R&B songs that people can relate to their own lives.”

And her debut certainly does just that as it contains five songs of compelling, real life themes of motherhood, infidelity, love, and much more, carried by the strong lyricism that will certainly hit home with women across the world. All of this is carried by Naija’s rich and commanding, yet gently disarming singing which makes the entire EP a solid bop.

I just wanna say THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU to everyone who’s streaming and listening to my EP!!! I love y’all so much, y’all make ME who I am, y’all make ME push harder! Without my supporters I can’t do this! Tour coming soon ❤️❤️❤️ — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) July 27, 2018

Queen Naijia’s debut EP is now available on all streaming services and digital marketplaces now.