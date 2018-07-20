The Internet is back with some new tunes. The talented collective dropped their fourth studio album, Hive Mind on Friday (July 20). The latest project features 13 tracks, no skits, no features, as the group laid out on Twitter days prior to the album’s release.

“A hive mind is a collective ego,” explained Matt Martians regarding the meaning of the LP’s title. “When people are together, they have a collective mindset. When we’re together, we all have a common goal and we move in the same direction.”

Syd also dished about the creative process behind the project on Reddit, saying, “We rented houses and studios all over the world and just lounged around, no pressure…The last few sessions in Australia were some of my favorites. We made the last 3 tracks on the album there. Such a vibe,” she added.

Hive Mind is the group’s first album since their breakout project Ego Death in 2015. Following the album’s success, each band member took a break to work on solo projects – Syd’s Fin, Matt Martians’ The Drum Chord Theory, and Steve Lacy’s Demo.

Hive Mind is now available to stream on all streaming services including iTunes/Apple Music and Spotify. Stream the new project below.