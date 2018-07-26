SUPRA’s Factor Trainers Are Gentle Hugs For Your Feet

SUPRA is looking to own the middle ground between comfort and athletics with their latest trainer, Factor.

Geared with an EVA-running inspired outsole, the Factor has the ability to hug your feet while on the go or on a run. The details of the shoe are helpful but subtle. The pull-on tabs allow the consumer to slip them on an off while the TPU heel counter keeps the locked on tight and fitting like a glove–or a gentle hug.

SUPRA has gained a reputation in the stake realm but has lately been a mainstay in other worlds. Back in May, the brand teamed up with Badwood streetwear founder Natalie Wood for a capsule that sold out in an astounding 20 minutes. In June, they rekindled their relationship with Chad Muska for the “Crown the Globe” collection which featured colorways that honored Portugal, Mexico, France, Germany, Japan, Argentina, Chile, England and the United States of America.

The newest trainer comes in three different colors like Black/Lt. Grey-White, White/Black-White and later this month Lt. Grey-White, retailing $85.00 each.

Cop the Factor here.

