Back in May, T.I. had a fight outside of his gated community which have resulted in the rapper being charged with three misdemeanors.

On Saturday (July 14), the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Trap Muzik rapper will be charged with simple assault, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct. According to the filing, T.I. made a verbal threat and acted “in a violent or tumultuous manner” toward security guard Euwan James.

But the rapper’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, is calling the charges “baseless, ill-founded and unjustified.” Sadow told AJC that T.I. never threatened or acted violently toward the security guard and reveals James was actually fired “for the way he handled the situation.”

Sadow added: “There is no grand jury or independent body that made the decision… it doesn’t require anything more than crafting a piece of paper and signing it.”

Tip stated that he forgot his keys and the security guard wouldn’t let him into the gated community where he lives. After T.I. was eventually let in, the rapper reportedly made his way back to the security guard to get his name, after he says the guard refused to reveal it.

James then claimed T.I. threatened him, telling him, “Come outside so we can deal with this man to man.” T.I. was taken to Henry County Jail but released after posting the $2,500 bond.

