Within the past few months, we’ve heard rappers and singers from all sides tackle covers and remixes of Ella Mai’s still-going-strong single, “Boo’d Up.” Who can blame them? The song is certified gold (well, platinum, actually). Plies, Fetty Wap, Nicki Minaj, Quavo, and Fabolous have all taken stabs at boosting the summer anthem from a 10 to an 11, but most recently, it seems as though T-Pain has been the only one to succeed.

The auto-tune and “T-Mix” icon took to his social media accounts to tease a true remix of the cut, not just sticking a verse at the tail-end of Ella’s hook but reworking the entire message into a whole new thing. Instead of cuddling with bae, T-Pain is more interested in seeing her “bottom toot up.”

T-Pain just previewed his Boo’d Up remix and it’s the best one I’ve heard 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JzSs8Qhgff — MUNDU (@MUNDUofficial) July 6, 2018

The reworking added a welcome dose of humor into the lovey-dovey paean. Press play on the full version of your new favorite T-Mix below.

READ MORE: Ella Mai Is Bringing Confidence Back To R&B Love Songs

HEAR MORE: Ella Mai Extends The “Boo’d Up” Reign With Nicki Minaj And Quavo Remix