Fantasia Festival is set to host the world premiere of Tales from the Hood 2 this Friday (July 13), and the film’s first trailer has arrived. Like its 1995 precursor, the ghoulish film is executive produced by Spike Lee, who also served as executive producer of the original Tales from the Hood.

The 35-second clip includes a burning crucifix, shots of devilish-looking dolls and a zombie invasion.

Armageddon actor Keith David replaces Clarence Williams III in the Mr. Portifoy Simms Simms role. Both films were written by former Chappelle’s Show director Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott. Cundieff directed the original while Scott served as its producer; this time, they share directing and producing credit.

The original Tales from the Hood was a series of four urban-themed horror stories that examined problems plaguing African American communities such as police corruption, drug abuse, gang violence, and institutional racism. The sequel will include four new series.

Tales from the Hood 2 will be available for Blu-ray, DVD, digital, and on-demand viewing Oct. 2, 2018.

Watch the trailer above.

