Congrats are in order for Tank and his longtime girlfriend, Zena Foster, who tied the knot in a ceremony of 200 guests over the weekend.

People reports the singer’s good friend of 15 years, Jamie Foxx, was one of the groomsmen, while Michael B. Jordan was among the guests who attended the ceremony at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.

“This day represents the beginning of forever,” Tank told the outlet. “To find the person you lost once before and having the opportunity to make sure that doesn’t happen again is everything.”

The “Maybe I Deserve” songwriter and bride’s two children together were also part of the festivities. Their daughter Zoey, 10, served as a junior bridesmaid, while their son Zion, 3, was the ring bearer.

The couple first met 18 years ago and broke up after the birth of Zoey. However, Tank knew he found someone special, and they rekindled their romance about four years ago.

“When we were together before I felt like she was the one,” he explains of their relationship. “I had given her a promise ring and then life happened. People make mistakes. At the time you’re like, ‘Okay, maybe I was wrong…’

“All the mistakes that we’ve made, it still didn’t change the fact that I loved her that much and wanted this for us,” he continues. “They say ‘In God’s own time’ and he really put some time together with us, to make this what it is.”

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Babbs!

Made men.. #babbstothebone #RnBMoney #TheGeneral A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:23pm PDT

READ MORE: Tank Drops Sultry Video For “When We (Remix)” Feat. Trey Songz And Ty Dolla $ign