If you’re not already, you should familiarize yourself with bubbling artist Ted Park. By way of Madison, Wisconsin, Park steps out with the brand new music visuals for “Zeus.”

With Jay Ahn behind the camera lens, the energetic creative finds himself in several sections of the city praising a strikingly beautiful woman.

The song serves as the first single from Ted Park’s Zeus EP, dropping July 9 via H1gher Music Label. Having already worked with the likes of Rich the Kid, Chevy Woods and OG Maco — among others — “Zeus” follows the radio-banger “Oh My” released earlier this year.

Also, Korean rapper and Roc Nation artist Jay Park is slated to feature Ted Park on his upcoming album.

Watch the video above.