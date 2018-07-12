Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly arrested and booked on an outstanding warrant on Wednesday (July 11), and reports say he won’t be leaving the jailhouse anytime soon. According to TMZ, a judge denied the Brooklyn native bail, citing that he was a flight risk.

The rapper was reportedly arrested in connection with an incident in which he allegedly choked a teenager at a mall in Texas. Tekashi and his attorneys reportedly pleaded for the judge to release him on bail in a court hearing on Thursday (July 12), claiming he had learned his lesson while briefly sitting behind bars. He also stated that he needed to be released in order to support his mother and family, but the judge didn’t seem to be buying it.

The judge stated that Tekashi has recently been traveling in Europe and didn’t appear to be taking his case seriously. Additionally, the “Gummo” artist accepted a guilty plea deal in his 2015 child sex case, which requires him to be on his best behavior. Given his past history of multiple arrests and run-ins with the law, the judge wasn’t budging.

Tekashi69 luckily won’t have to stay locked behind bars too long. He will reportedly be locked up until his next hearing and will likely be released by July 20.