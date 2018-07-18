Tekashi 6ix9ine may be out of jail on bail, but he is still looking at time behind bars for multiple offenses. Luckily for his fans, the Brooklyn rapper vowed to release one more music video before he goes away for what he’s saying will be “forever.”

The controversial artist hit up Instagram on Tuesday night (July 17) to update fans on his status. “I’m giving you guys one last music video this Sunday before I go to jail forever,” he captioned his mugshot. The music video will reportedly be in support of his newest Murda Beatz-produced single “Fefe,” which Tekashi shared a snippet for in June 2018, according to HotNewHipHop.

“Forever” is likely an exaggeration on Tekashi’s part, but the rapper may be looking at some time in prison. As previously reported, the “Gummo” artist was recently arrested on an outstanding warrant related to an alleged choking incident that went down in a Houston mall in Jan 2018. He was released on a $150K bail.

Additionally, the rapper has had multiple run-ins with the law, including being connected to several shootings. In Oct. 2015, he also pled guilty to one felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance.

The rapper reportedly appeared in court on July 17. A sentence or penalty was not handed out at that time.

Stay tuned for the new music video to drop on Sunday (July 22).