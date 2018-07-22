Tekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly Pistol Whipped, Robbed And Kidnapped

Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly in a hospital after being pistol whipped during an armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old was working on a music video in Brooklyn Sunday (July 22) and at 4AM wrapped and drove home. When he got to his house a source close to Tekashi said another car immediately blocked him in his driveway.

Three hooded gunmen allegedly got out of the vehicle, grabbed Tekashi and pistol whipped the rapper knocking him unconscious. Upon waking up, Tekashi realized he was in the back seat of a car when the gunman while driving demanded money and jewelry and said if they didn’t get it they would kill him.

Sources tell TMZ a short while later they returned to Tekashi’s home with two gunman taking $750k in jewelry and between $15k and $20k in cash. A third kidnapper stayed inside the car to watch 6ix9ine.

Tekashi’s daughter and mother of his child were allegedly in the house but were unharmed.

The gunman returned to the car and drove off with Tekashi still inside. TMZ learned that Tekashi was able to escape the vehicle with one of the armed robbers allegedly chasing after him but stopping out of fear they’d be identified. Tekashi reportedly then jumped into the passenger seat of someone’s car driving by and asked they call 911. The driver called the ambulance but asked Tekashi get out of the car at an intersection.

He was then taken to a local hospital where doctors performed CT scans and various tests.

