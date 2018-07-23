Hours after reportedly being kidnapped, robbed and pistol-whipped, Tekashi 6ix9ine expressed gratitude for still being alive and compared his potentially fatal experience to that of XXXTentacion’s botched Florida robbery and murder.

Tekashi posted a picture of the late rapper while reflecting on the similarities between their encounters.

“As crazy as it sounds, yesterday morning I had a feeling that it was my day to die. May God strike me dead if I’m lying,” Tekashi captioned. “Everything happens for a reason. I know you was there. Nothing materialistic is more important than life. I live to see another day. I get to see my daughter another day. No hate, charge it to the streets.”

Sunday morning at about 4 AM, Tekahsi reportedly wrapped up a video shoot in Brooklyn when he drove home and was blocked in his driveway by another car. Three unidentified gunmen ambushed Tekashi’s car, pistol-whipped him knocking him unconscious. Upon waking up in the back of the car, the kidnappers reportedly demanded money and said they would kill Tekashi if he didn’t pony up.

Two men then entered his Brooklyn home and stole money and jewelry. Reportedly the mother of Tekashi’s daughter and child were in the home but were unharmed. Once the gunmen returned to the car they drove off with Tekashi in the backseat. It was then he escaped and was able to jump into the passenger seat of a driver driving by. He asked the driver to call 911, who did, but then asked him to get out of the car and wait at an intersection for the ambulance.

As of now the police have not revealed if they have any leads as to who the three gunmen are.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BljPKDIl3mQ/