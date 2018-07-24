After falling victim to a vicious kidnap and robbery attack this past Sunday (Jul 22) in Brooklyn, 6ix9ine has spoken out and believes the incident was all part of a set up.

The “Rondo” rapper recently appeared on TMZ Live, where he explained how the incident happened. While driving in the passenger seat of a car early morning, his vehicle was bumped from behind. Soon after, two men emerged and struck him in the head with a hand gun; once he was unconscious they transported him back to their car and drove off. Reportedly, these details match the account he initially gave to the New York Police Department.

“It just happened so quick,” he said. “All I saw was the gun come at my face, and when I woke up, I was in the back seat of a car.”

Tekashi also detailed that he had left his home at around 5:00am to finish shooting the video for his new single “FEFE” with Nicki Minaj at a friend’s studio. He also mentioned he didn’t have anything on him but his cell phone, and a debit card. In efforts to save his life, he offered the robbers some jewelry that was at his house. The catch is, he never told them where he lives, which is why he thinks the whole ordeal was a set up.

“I didn’t tell ‘em where I lived,” he said. “They went to the front of my house. So it was like somebody must’ve told them where I lived. They’d been following me or watching me. It was like an inside job.”

And for those speculating that the attack could’ve just been a publicity stunt to help push his new song with Nicki, he cleared that rumor up saying, “I wouldn’t want to set up a publicity stunt, and lose close to a million dollars,” he said. “I’m like the boy who cried wolf. I troll so much that when it’s actually real people just don’t believe it anymore because it’s like ugh he’s trolling. “

While the Brooklyn rapper is known for all his interesting antics and controversies, we’re glad he is ok.