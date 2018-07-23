Just days after fans speculated that Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj have a record together, the Brooklyn and Queens rappers unveiled their new Murda Beatz-produced single “Fefe” along with a colorful music video.

The Trifedrew & William Asher-directed music visual mirrors the raunchiness of the single, as Tekashi and Queen Barbz are shown sharing an ice cream cone, with an array of pink, yellow and red balloons, toddler-sized lollipops and a cameo appearance by Blac Chyna.

On the rap side of things, the two rappers flex their bedroom bravado over the record.

“Pu**y got that wet, wet, got that drip, drip/Got that super soaker/Hit that, she a Fefe/Her name Keke, she eat my dick like it’s free,” Tekashi raps.

Nicki matches Tekashi’s foul mouth: “P-Put it all up in his face, did I catch a case?/Pu**y game just caught a body, but I never leave a trace/Face is pretty, ass for days/I get chips, I ask for Lays/I just sit back and when he done, I be like, ‘Yo, how’d it taste?'”

In related news, it was reported that 6ix9ine was pistol-whipped, robbed and kidnapped after shooting a music video in Brooklyn this morning. During the robbery, an estimated $750,000 worth of jewelry and up to $20,000 worth of cash were taken from his home. At press time, he is still hospitalized and doctors are running a series of tests to assess his condition.

Watch the video above.

READ MORE: A Timeline Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Controversial Moments