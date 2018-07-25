Tekashi 6ix9ine is heading on the road with some big company. The Brooklyn rapper has reportedly been tapped to open for Nicki Minaj and Future on their forthcoming Nicki Hndrxx Tour.

Minaj made the announcement on her Instagram account on Tuesday night (July 24). Tekashi will be one of three openers on the 51-show trek, which kicks off in Baltimore, MD on Sept. 21.

It’s unclear how Tekashi’s legal woes and trolling activity will affect the tour schedule. The NickiHndrxx Tour will be making a stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Oct. 11, but the “Fefe” artist was reportedly banned from the arena following suspicion of his involvement in a shooting that took place at the venue in Apr. 2018. It’s unclear if the ban will be lifted when the time comes. He was also denied access into the United Kingdom in June 2018, although it’s unclear if that has passed.

Additionally, Tekashi is still wrapped up in a number of legal issues. He was arrested in New York overcharged for allegedly choking a teenager at a Texas mall. Following a court appearance, it is suspected that the rapper may have to serve time in jail.

Legal troubles aside, the new tour announcement seems to be the light at the end of the rapper’s otherwise not-so-great month. In addition to facing jail time, Tekashi was kidnapped, robbed, and beaten in Brooklyn on July 21. He has stated that he believes the incident was an “inside job.”

The other two openers will likely be announced in the coming weeks. For more tour details, hit the link here.

